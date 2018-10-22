APD on scene of deadly car fire on Moores Mill Road

AUBURN, AL (WTVM) - Auburn police are investigating a single-vehicle accident that left two people dead.
Around 3 a.m. on Monday Auburn units responded to an accident in the 3300 block of Moores Mill Road.
When officers arrived, they discovered a vehicle off the roadway that had struck a tree and was engulfed in flames.
Police also found that the two people in the vehicle had passed away including a 20-year-old female from Lanett and a 24-year-old female from Auburn.
The cause of the accident remains under investigation.
Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved.