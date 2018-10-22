Auburn man arrested after attempted burglary and faces multiple charges

AUBURN, AL (WTVM) - Auburn police arrested and charged a man with multiple charges on October 20 after discovering him attempting to rob a residence.
Police arrested 25-year-old Jamario Emanuel Mitchell in connection to a burglary that occurred in the 200 block of S. Gay Street.
When officers arrived at the residence they saw Mitchell exiting the apartment carrying stolen property.
Mitchell was immediately taken into custody where officers later discovered a quantity of marijuana in his possession.
He was charged with possession of marijuana and drug related paraphernalia, theft, burglary, and giving false information to an officer.
This case remains under investigation and Mitchell could face more charges. He has been transported to the Lee County Jail and is being held on a $7,000 bond.
