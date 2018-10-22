Couples gather for a ‘Second Chance at Prom’ in Columbus

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Couples gather Saturday in the Fountain City for another chance to go to prom.
The 2nd Chance Adult Prom was held at the Columbus Convention and Trade Center on Saturday, October 20.
The night was filled with music, dancing, food and fun. It was a night to remember as it also featured a selection for Prom King and Prom Queen including Prom Prince and Princess.
Event organizer, Siretha McCoy says, “Second chance prom is for adults who missed their senior proms but wanted another chance to capture the special moment.”
This event was a night to remember for couples who attended and was a fun way to relive their prom that they might have missed.
