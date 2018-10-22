CPD arrests 8 people following narcotics investigation on Cusseta Rd.

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Columbus police arrested several individuals following a narcotics investigation that took place on Cusseta Road.
On October 18 around 6:22 p.m. the Special Operations Unit executed a search warrant in the 2900 block of Cusseta Road.
As a result of the narcotics investigation, police arrested eight people and charged them with multiple offenses, according to a police report.
Alexandria Harris, 41, was allegedly found with 107.2 grams of THC worth $2,6880, .5 grams of cocaine worth $50, two grams of marijuana worth $20 and 27 ecstasy tablets worth $925, and a digital scale.
- Harris was charged with possession of drug-related objects
- Trafficking marijuana cocaine
- Possession of MDMA with intent to distribute
- Possession of marijuana
Brittney Bowden, 28, was allegedly found with two ecstasy tablets worth $50, black digital scale and a marijuana grinder.
- Bowden was charged with drug-related objects
- Possession of ecstasy
Whittney Bowden, 28, was also charged with the following:
- Distribution of a controlled substance
- Violation of probation
- Possession and use of drug-related objects
Markeith Ware, 31, was in possession of 22 grams of marijuana with a street value of $220, according to police.
- He was charged with possession of cocaine
- Possession of methamphetamine
Police found one gram of marijuana and multiple digital scales on 28-year-old Rashay Wallace.
- Wallace was charged with possession of marijuana.
Mary Lockhart, 78, was found with 39 Ecstasy pills valued at $975, two grams of marijuana valued at $20, .5 grams of cocaine worth $50 and one digital scale.
- Lockhart was charged with drug-related objects
- Possession of marijuana
Shayquan Baldwin, 28, was charged for for several offenses:
- Obstruction of an officer
- Possession of cocaine
- Possession of MDMA with intent to distribute
- Drug-related objects
- Possession of marijuana
- Trafficking marijuana
Antonio West, 38, was found in possession of one gram of meth valued at $100 and .1 gram of crack cocaine, valued at $10.
- West was charged with distribution of a controlled substance
- Possession of marijuana
- Possession and use of drug-related objects
