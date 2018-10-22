CPD arrests 8 people following narcotics investigation on Cusseta Rd.

(From left to right: Alexandria Harris, Antonio West, Brittney Bowden, Markeith Ware, Mary Lockhart, Rashay Wallace, Shayquann and Whittney Bowden)
By Jasmine Agyemang | October 22, 2018 at 3:17 PM EST - Updated October 22 at 3:17 PM

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Columbus police arrested several individuals following a narcotics investigation that took place on Cusseta Road.

On October 18 around 6:22 p.m. the Special Operations Unit executed a search warrant in the 2900 block of Cusseta Road.

As a result of the narcotics investigation, police arrested eight people and charged them with multiple offenses, according to a police report.

Alexandria Harris, 41, was allegedly found with 107.2 grams of THC worth $2,6880, .5 grams of cocaine worth $50, two grams of marijuana worth $20 and 27 ecstasy tablets worth $925, and a digital scale.

  • Harris was charged with possession of drug-related objects
  • Trafficking marijuana cocaine
  • Possession of MDMA with intent to distribute 
  • Possession of marijuana

Brittney Bowden, 28, was allegedly found with two ecstasy tablets worth $50, black digital scale and a marijuana grinder.

  • Bowden was charged with drug-related objects
  • Possession of ecstasy

Whittney Bowden, 28, was also charged with the following:

  • Distribution of a controlled substance
  • Violation of probation
  • Possession and use of drug-related objects

Markeith Ware, 31, was in possession of 22 grams of marijuana with a street value of $220, according to police.

  • He was charged with possession of cocaine 
  • Possession of methamphetamine

Police found one gram of marijuana and multiple digital scales on 28-year-old Rashay Wallace.

  • Wallace was charged with possession of marijuana. 

Mary Lockhart, 78, was found with 39 Ecstasy pills valued at $975, two grams of marijuana valued at $20, .5 grams of cocaine worth $50 and one digital scale.

  • Lockhart was charged with drug-related objects
  • Possession of marijuana

Shayquan Baldwin, 28, was charged for for several offenses:

  • Obstruction of an officer
  • Possession of cocaine
  • Possession of MDMA with intent to distribute
  • Drug-related objects
  • Possession of marijuana
  • Trafficking marijuana

Antonio West, 38, was found in possession of one gram of meth valued at $100 and .1 gram of crack cocaine, valued at $10.

  • West was charged with distribution of a controlled substance
  • Possession of marijuana
  • Possession and use of drug-related objects

