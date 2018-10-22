Drone Racers and Bot Builders come to Columbus for ‘BotOberfest’

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Drone Racers and Bot Builders gather in Columbus at the National Infantry Museum for an evening of fun at BotOberfest.
Robotics entrepreneurs came out and participated in drone races all weekend. The pilots maneuvered their drones through an obstacle course that was set up on the parade field.
Drone races are hosted by the Columbus Multirotor Club and by MultiGP, the largest professional drone racing league.
David Roberts with Drone Racing MultiGP says, “There is a camera on board which allows us to see as if we are Superman flying on board. It sends a signal and when I put down my goggles my perspective is on board this aircraft.”
The event is striving to generate excitement around robotics and welcome robotics entrepreneurs to Columbus. Winners received a trophy along with prize money.
