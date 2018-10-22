Dry Start To The Week...

Next few days are looking relatively dry and similar, with highs in the 70′s and lows in the 50′s. We will see a bit more cloud cover on Tuesday, but that should be clearing out for Wednesday with mostly sunny skies. On Thursday, our attention will turn to the SW, as Hurricane Willa’s remnants move into the Gulf of Mexico and interact with a trough. Winter-like surface low will develop over northern Gulf and move NE in the general direction of our area. While the exact track is uncertain, what we do know is there will be increasing cloud cover Thursday, with rain overspreading the area on Thursday night into Friday. Friday looks dreary and cool with highs staying in the upper 50′s to lower 60′s. Storm system will move out by Friday night, but we will stay cloudy. Weekend doesn’t look bad with partly to mostly cloudy skies, with a chance of light showers as our next cold front moves in. Exact timing is unclear, but went with a 20% chance of rain those two days. Things look to dry out Sunday and beyond with a cooler and drier air mass settles in.