Florida's culture clash pits Gillum against Trump voters

FILE - In this July 13, 2018, file photo, Florida Gov. Rick Scott, speaks to Cuban-American supporters at a campaign stop, in Hialeah, Fla. There is no state where the divisions in Donald Trump's America runs deeper than Florida, a state at war with itself over guns, race and the Republican president. Democratic gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum sits at the very center of the midterm melee, his fate inexorably linked to fellow Democrats - none more important than three-term Democratic Sen. Bill Nelson, who stand to benefit from his appeal among young voters and minorities. Nelson's challenger, Scott, has yet to resume any campaign activities since Hurricane Michael made landfall. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File) (AP)