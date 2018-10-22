Forget the ghost, remember safety - Halloween tips for Columbus

By Charnae Ware | October 22, 2018 at 2:34 PM EST - Updated October 22 at 2:34 PM

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - It is almost time to pull out those creepy and cute costumes for a night of fun but there are a few safety tips to remember.

The official trick-or-treat hours for Columbus, GA has been set for Wednesday, October 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Mayor Tomlinson is asking all motorist to use extreme caution during this time as many children venture through the neighborhoods to find tasty treats.

Here are a few Halloween Safety Tips to keep in mind:

  • Plan your route in advance and don’t go to a house you don’t know
  • Children shouldn’t go trick or treating alone 
  • Stay on the sidewalk or side of the road and cross the street carefully 
  • Trick or treat in well-lit areas and carry a flashlight 
  • Make sure costume can be seen at night: use reflective tape if necessary 
  • Parents should check sex offender list before going trick or treating 
  • Check your child’s candy before they eat it. Discard any unwrapped or opened pieces 
  • Drivers should go slow and be on the lookout for children 
  • Homeowners should leave a light on and remove obstacles from the lawn 
  • Don’t use candles in your pumpkin, use a battery operated light instead

