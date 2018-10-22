Forget the ghost, remember safety - Halloween tips for Columbus

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - It is almost time to pull out those creepy and cute costumes for a night of fun but there are a few safety tips to remember.
The official trick-or-treat hours for Columbus, GA has been set for Wednesday, October 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Mayor Tomlinson is asking all motorist to use extreme caution during this time as many children venture through the neighborhoods to find tasty treats.
Here are a few Halloween Safety Tips to keep in mind:
- Plan your route in advance and don’t go to a house you don’t know
- Children shouldn’t go trick or treating alone
- Stay on the sidewalk or side of the road and cross the street carefully
- Trick or treat in well-lit areas and carry a flashlight
- Make sure costume can be seen at night: use reflective tape if necessary
- Parents should check sex offender list before going trick or treating
- Check your child’s candy before they eat it. Discard any unwrapped or opened pieces
- Drivers should go slow and be on the lookout for children
- Homeowners should leave a light on and remove obstacles from the lawn
- Don’t use candles in your pumpkin, use a battery operated light instead
