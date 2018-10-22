Greek organizations and community partners for a ‘Stroll to the Polls’ ahead of election

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - We are under three weeks away from Election Day and early voting is happening now in Georgia.
The Divine Nine Greek organizations and community partners are having an event to help encourage others to head to the polls to vote.
The Stroll to the Polls event is a voter mobilization event featuring keynote speakers from around the local area.
Speakers will include, Georgia State Representative Carolyn Hugley, Michael Soul of Davis Broadcasting, and Rev. Adrian Chester from Greater Bellwood Baptist Church.
The event will be Saturday, October 27 at the Citizens Bank parking lot located at 3172 Macon Road from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.
To learn more about early voting click here.
