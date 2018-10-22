Man accused of hit-and-run of CSU student in 2015 pleads guilty

By Jasmine Agyemang | October 22, 2018 at 12:08 PM EST - Updated October 22 at 12:14 PM

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – The man accused of a hit-and-run in July 2105 appeared in court Monday morning.

William Tarver pleaded guilty to the following charges:

  • Serious injury by injury
  • Driving while license suspended or revoked
  • Reckless Driving 
  • Leaving the scene of accident
  • Racing on highway

The hit-and-run left Columbus State University Student Asia Hoskins with severe brain injuries.

Tarver was allegedly speed-racing on Lawyers Lane in Columbus when the vehicle he was allegedly driving at a high rate of speed and hit Hoskins' vehicle.

Tarver fled the scene, along with his minor child who was riding in the vehicle and was injured as a result of the violent crash.

Tarver was sentenced to 10 years in prison and 30 years of probation.

Asia Hoskins, pictured on the left. (Source: WTVM File)
