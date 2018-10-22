Man accused of hit-and-run of CSU student in 2015 pleads guilty

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – The man accused of a hit-and-run in July 2105 appeared in court Monday morning.
William Tarver pleaded guilty to the following charges:
- Serious injury by injury
- Driving while license suspended or revoked
- Reckless Driving
- Leaving the scene of accident
- Racing on highway
The hit-and-run left Columbus State University Student Asia Hoskins with severe brain injuries.
Tarver was allegedly speed-racing on Lawyers Lane in Columbus when the vehicle he was allegedly driving at a high rate of speed and hit Hoskins' vehicle.
Tarver fled the scene, along with his minor child who was riding in the vehicle and was injured as a result of the violent crash.
Tarver was sentenced to 10 years in prison and 30 years of probation.
