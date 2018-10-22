Man wanted for murder of Gwinnett officer has ties to Eufaula

By Jasmine Agyemang | October 22, 2018 at 8:03 AM EST - Updated October 22 at 8:09 AM

EUFAULA, AL (WTVM) – A Gwinnett County police officer was shot and killed while answering a call Saturday afternoon, and police are still searching for a suspect.

Authorities say 30-year-old Antwan Toney was checking out a suspicious vehicle near a middle school.

They say he was shot by someone inside the vehicle as he approached. another officer returned fire and dragged toney away.

Police have arrested Isaiah Pretlow and have taken six others into custody.

Tafahree Maynard, 18, is still at large and is considered armed and dangerous. He is wanted for aggravated assault and felony murder.

Maynard is 313 pounds, 6′4,″ and his last known address is in Snellville, GA.

He also has connections to the Eufaula, Opelika, and Dothan, Alabama areas.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Maynard contact Gwinnett County police at 770-513-5700 or Eufaula Police at 334-687-1200.

This undated photo provided by the Gwinnett County Police Department on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018 shows Officer Antwan Toney. On Saturday, Toney was killed after being shot while responding to a suspicious vehicle parked near a middle school. (Source: Gwinnett County Police Department via AP)
Bolo WANTED FOR MURDER of Law Enforcement Officer Suspect out of Gwinnett Co Ga. B/M Tafahree Maynard DOB 03/01/2000...

Posted by Eufaula Alabama Police Department on Sunday, October 21, 2018

