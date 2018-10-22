Man wanted for murder of Gwinnett officer has ties to Eufaula

EUFAULA, AL (WTVM) – A Gwinnett County police officer was shot and killed while answering a call Saturday afternoon, and police are still searching for a suspect.
Authorities say 30-year-old Antwan Toney was checking out a suspicious vehicle near a middle school.
They say he was shot by someone inside the vehicle as he approached. another officer returned fire and dragged toney away.
Police have arrested Isaiah Pretlow and have taken six others into custody.
Tafahree Maynard, 18, is still at large and is considered armed and dangerous. He is wanted for aggravated assault and felony murder.
Maynard is 313 pounds, 6′4,″ and his last known address is in Snellville, GA.
He also has connections to the Eufaula, Opelika, and Dothan, Alabama areas.
If you have any information on the whereabouts of Maynard contact Gwinnett County police at 770-513-5700 or Eufaula Police at 334-687-1200.
