Michigan-Michigan State spat spills into new week

Michigan-Michigan State spat spills into new week
CORRECTS IDENITY OF PLAYER AT LEFT TO MICHIGAN DEFENSIVE LINEMAN LAWRENCE MARSHALL (93) INSTEAD OF MICHIGAN TIGHT END ZACH GENTRY (83) - Michigan defensive lineman Lawrence Marshall (93), linebacker Devin Bush, and head coach Jim Harbaugh walk off the field with the Paul Bunyan trophy after an NCAA college football game against Michigan State, Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, in East Lansing, Mich. Michigan won 21-7. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio) (Carlos Osorio)
By LARRY LAGE | October 22, 2018 at 4:58 PM EST - Updated October 22 at 4:58 PM

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — The pregame spat between Michigan and Michigan State is showing no signs of going away.

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh says the athletic directors for both schools should probably talk about what happened on Saturday before the game at Michigan State. The Spartans walked from one end zone to the other with their arms locked, as they do before each game, but it happened while some of the Wolverines were stretching near the middle of the field.

Contact was made, words were exchanged and Michigan went on to beat Michigan State 21-7.

Harbaugh and Spartans coach Mark Dantonio have traded barbs about what happened. Harbaugh says the whole thing appears to have been set up like an "orchestrated stormtrooper march."

___

Michigan State running back LJ Scott (3) is stopped by the Michigan defensive line during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Michigan State running back LJ Scott (3) is stopped by the Michigan defensive line during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio) (AP)

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top2

Michigan players celebrate with the Paul Bunyan trophy following their 21-7 win over Michigan State in an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)
Michigan players celebrate with the Paul Bunyan trophy following their 21-7 win over Michigan State in an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis) (AP)