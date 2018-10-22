Midland man charged with rape and sodomy following an incident in Auburn

AUBURN, AL (WTVM) – Auburn police arrested a Midland, GA man for rape and sodomy.
Isaiah Emmanuel Smith, 22, was taken into custody by Auburn police on October 19.
The arrest stems from an investigation into a sexual assault that was reported to police on April 16, 2018.
The victim, a female juvenile, reported being sexually assaulted at a residence in Auburn, over a period of time, by a family acquaintance.
Detectives began an investigation into the incident, identified Smith as the individual responsible and obtained warrants for his arrest.
Smith was arrested by the DeKalb County Police Department on October 12, 2018 on the outstanding rape and sodomy warrants.
He was taken into custody and held at the DeKalb County, Georgia Jail to await an extradition hearing. Smith waived extradition back to Alabama and was taken into custody by the Auburn Police Division. He was later taken to the Lee County Jail where he was being held on a $125,000 bond.
Additional charges are anticipated, and this case remains under investigation by the Auburn Police Division and Lee County Department of Human Resources.
