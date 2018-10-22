Pumpkin Spice Weather in Full Swing!

More clouds move in overnight though ahead of our next front coming through for Wednesday morning pushing morning lows back closer to 50 degrees, though we aren’t expecting any rain or a drastic cooldown once this front comes through; however, a low developing in the Gulf of Mexico will help up our rain chances for Thursday and Friday (50-60% coverage). Cloudy skies will also keep us on the damp and cool side later in the week with highs topping out in the 60s. Apart from a few lingering showers on the backside of the Gulf low this weekend, sunshine looks to eventually return accompanied by another blast of chilly fall air as we head into next week.