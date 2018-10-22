Troup County’s long-time County Manager to retire after 20 years

TROUP COUNTY, GA (WTVM) - A long-time Troup County official has made the decision to retire after 20 years of service to his community.
County Manager Tod Tentler is set to retire in November 2018.
Tentler has served in the position of County Manager since 2012 after serving as Director of Parks and Recreation and Assistant County Manager.
His impact in the community can be seen in The Thread at Granger Park, Sweetland Amphitheatre at Boyd Park, Hogansville Public Library, numerous county-wide road improvements and various Parks and Recreation facilities, each of which he was instrumental in its success.
“On behalf of the Board of Commissioners, we would like to thank Mr. Tentler for his dedicated service to Troup County,” said Chairman Patrick Crews, Troup County Board of Commissioners. “His leadership has significantly impacted our community, and we would like to recognize his great contributions to the growth and success of this County. We wish him the best in his retirement.”
Eric Mosley, Troup County’s Assistant County Manager since January 2018, will be considered for appointment to the County Manager position at the Nov. 6 Troup Co. Board of Commissioners meeting.
