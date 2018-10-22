WTVM to air Georgia Gubernatorial Debate between Brian Kemp and Stacey Abrams

(WTVM) - The candidates in the running to be Georgia’s next governor will only debate once before the November election.
WTVM News Leader 9 will preempt “The Rookie” on Oct. 23 at 10:00 p.m. to air the debate between Republican Brian Kemp and Democrat Stacey Abrams.
“The Rookie” will air in its entirety following “Nightline," at 1:06 a.m.
The debate will air on our sister station, WXTX Fox 54, will air the debate on Oct. 23 at 11:00 p.m.
“The Big Bang Theory," which would normally air at that time will air at 1:00 a.m.
