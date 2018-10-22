WTVM employees win two GABBY Awards at the GAB annual convention

SAVANNAH, GA (WTVM) – News Leader 9 is proud to announce that three WTVM employees were named winners at the 2018 GABBY Awards at the Georgia Association of Broadcasters annual convention.
Meteorologist Derek Kinkade won the award for the “Best Weather Coverage, TV Class AA” and Brittany Wooden Santiago, WTVM’s executive producer, won an award for “Best News Story – Same Day- TV Class AA.
News Operations Manager Aaron Lee was also a big part of WTVM’s award-winning work.
The ceremony was held in Savannah, GA over the weekend.
Congratulations to our award-winning team!
