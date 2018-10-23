Chattahoochee Community Foundation hosts “On the Table” to discuss needs in the community

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The Community Foundation of the Chattahoochee Valley is inviting everyone to a day of discussing the needs of the community.
Today is all about the community coming together and having conversations a meal. They are happening throughout the Chattahoochee Valley all day long.
The goal is to talk about ways to address pressing community issues, economic development, ways to stay involved and more. You can choose any type of meal, from coffee, sandwiches or a four course meal.
The first public table was at the Piedmont Columbus Regional conference center where health care and early cancer screenings were some of the hot topics.
“It’s really important that we as a healthcare organization connect with our community and its a great forum for us to be able to ask our community how can better improve healthcare, how can better access of healthcare and what are the troubling issues they face every day with healthcare,” said Aline Lassiter, the president of Piedmont Columbus Regional Foundation
You can host your very own table with 8-12 people, invite who you want, or have it open to the public and choose a topic of discussion. This is a nationwide thing and the community foundation is one of 10 foundations across the U.S participating.
