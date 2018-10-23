Columbus middle school providing aid to Hurricane Michael victims

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Local schools are making sure to support surrounding communities that were affected by Hurricane Michael.
Fort Service Learning Middle School is one of those schools collecting donations for victims of the storm.
The school says they could not let Hurricane Michael place their neighbors in need and not send their best help and encouragement.
The school’s Academic Dean is excited for the effort all the students have put into helping those in need.
“Today, we’re getting ready to distribute some water bottles that we collected for our neighbors who have suffered from the hurricane and lost power,” said Academic Dean Mary Godfrey. “We have collected 128 cases - that’s 24 bottles per case. They feel good about it, the have asked their parents to bring it in and they’ve brought in a lot of water themselves.”
The students loaded cars and piled cases of water in the backs of pick-up trucks, all to be sent straight to people in need in Cuthbert and the surrounding areas.
