Eufaula Police issues a $1k award leading to arrest of a murder suspect

EUFAULA, AL (WTVM) - The Eufaula police are offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of Robert Dean Thomas.
Thomas aka “Bobby” is wanted in connection with the March 2018 murder of Deyasmine Keyon Sheppard in Eufaula.
Thomas is believed to be in the Mobile or Biloxi, Mississippi area. He is 6′01″ and weighs 175 pounds with blue eyes.
Citizens should not attempt to approach him as he is considered armed and dangerous.
If you have information on Robert Dean “Bobby” Thomas’ whereabouts or if you think you have seen him call 911 for your local law enforcement or one of the following numbers:
- Eufaula Police Department at 334-687-1200.
- Middle District of the U.S. Marshal’s office at 334-223-7401.
