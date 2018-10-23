Fraternity hosts annual charity event at CSU to support breast cancer research

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A fraternity held its annual breast cancer awareness charity event at Columbus State University on Tuesday.
The Shave to Save event was hosted by the Xi Iota Chapter of the Kappa Sigma Fraternity.
Members of the fraternity shaved their heads throughout the event to raise money to support breast cancer research. All proceeds will go to the American Cancer Society.
“This is important to all Greek life and the Sigma Greek life to make sure that we are giving back to our community. Greek life has been given a bad rep and we are out here trying to make a difference,” said Jayson Leatherland, president of Kappa Sigma at CSU.
Barbers who provided the haircuts were from The Boyz Barbershop and Hair Salon.
This year’s marks to 12th year Shave to Save has taken place.
