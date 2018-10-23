MCSD Nutrition Program honored for farm-to-table initiatives

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – The Muscogee County School District’s Nutrition Program was honored with an award.
The program received a silver level recognition during the 2018 Golden Radish Awards ceremony in Atlanta on Monday, October.
The district was one of 84 school districts in Georgia recognized.
During the ceremony the District received accolades for achieving excellence in Farm-to-School initiatives:
- The District served more than 6.1 million meals featuring at least one local item. School menus featured daily local items from Southern Press and Packing of Blackshear, Moore & Porter Produce, Mercier Orchards, Bland Farms, Bimbo Bakeries, Herndon Farms, Dickey Farms, Mayfield Dairy, Proview Foods, Moore Farms, Bay Valley Foods, Tyson Foods, and Busy Bee Farms Midland.
- Muscogee County 4-H members taught agriculture and gardening curriculum at 11 schools. Their "Farm to Fork Taste Test" engaged students in discovering the crops and Georgia Grown agricultural commodities through activities and taste tests.
- The first Wellness Networking event was held with the District’s community partners, including UGA Extension, Georgia Organics, the Chattahoochee Valley Beekeepers Association, and the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Southeast Regional Office. Principals, teachers, parents, wellness teams, and school district leaders were present to foster partnerships and plan wellness events with the community organizations.
The Golden Radish Award publicly recognizes Georgia school districts for best practices in farm-to-school programs, such as local food procurement, exposing students to new foods through taste tests and incorporating gardening and cooking activities in curriculum.
