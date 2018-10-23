MCSD Nutrition Program honored for farm-to-table initiatives

By Jasmine Agyemang | October 23, 2018 at 3:25 PM EST - Updated October 23 at 3:27 PM

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – The Muscogee County School District’s Nutrition Program was honored with an award.

The program received a silver level recognition during the 2018 Golden Radish Awards ceremony in Atlanta on Monday, October.

The district was one of 84 school districts in Georgia recognized.

During the ceremony the District received accolades for achieving excellence in Farm-to-School initiatives:

  • The District served more than  6.1 million meals featuring at least one local item. School menus featured  daily local items from Southern Press and Packing of Blackshear, Moore  & Porter Produce, Mercier Orchards, Bland Farms, Bimbo Bakeries,  Herndon Farms, Dickey Farms, Mayfield Dairy, Proview Foods, Moore Farms,  Bay Valley Foods, Tyson Foods, and Busy Bee Farms Midland. 
  • Muscogee County 4-H members  taught agriculture and gardening curriculum at 11 schools. Their  "Farm to Fork Taste Test" engaged students in discovering the  crops and Georgia Grown agricultural commodities through activities and  taste tests. 
  • The first Wellness Networking  event was held with the District’s community partners, including UGA  Extension, Georgia Organics, the Chattahoochee Valley Beekeepers  Association, and the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Southeast Regional  Office. Principals, teachers, parents, wellness teams, and school district  leaders were present to foster partnerships and plan wellness events with  the community organizations.

The Golden Radish Award publicly recognizes Georgia school districts for best practices in farm-to-school programs, such as local food procurement, exposing students to new foods through taste tests and incorporating gardening and cooking activities in curriculum.

