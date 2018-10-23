More clouds in the mix for Tuesday

A weak cold front coming through tonight coupled with clearing skies will put Wednesday morning a touch cooler than today with some spots back in the 40s, but any big changes in the overall pattern hold off until Thursday when the weather turns more unsettled. An area of low pressure developing from the remnants of Hurricane Willa will move toward the Southeast bringing periods of rain for Thursday and Friday. With the increase in clouds and rain coverage, anticipate the latter half of the work week to be on the cool and damp side. Apart from a few lingering showers over the weekend, more sunshine eventually returns later in the weekend with temperatures still on tap to run below average as we head toward Halloween next week.