New ‘lay-off’ insurance unveiled in Georgia
By Alex Jones | October 22, 2018 at 9:05 PM EST - Updated October 22 at 9:05 PM

GEORGIA (WTVM) - The job market can be unpredictable. If you’ve ever wondered how you’d make ends meet if you were unexpectedly laid off from work, injured or had a sudden illness, there’s a new option now available.

Georgia is one of ten states where workers can get ‘lay-off’ insurance.

This insurance gives workers a lump sum payment after an unexpected layoff, illness or injury.

SafetyNet launched today in Georgia.

SafetyNet’s fixed monthly payments range from just under $5 to $27 and pay out from $1,500 to $6,000.

Currently the insurance is not available in Alabama.

