New ‘lay-off’ insurance unveiled in Georgia

The job market can be unpredictable. If you've ever wondered how you'd make ends meet if you were unexpectedly laid off from work, injured or had a sudden illness, there's a new option now available.
Georgia is one of ten states where workers can get ‘lay-off’ insurance.
This insurance gives workers a lump sum payment after an unexpected layoff, illness or injury.
SafetyNet launched today in Georgia.
SafetyNet’s fixed monthly payments range from just under $5 to $27 and pay out from $1,500 to $6,000.
Currently the insurance is not available in Alabama.
