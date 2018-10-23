Sports Overtime Game of the Week: Auburn at Central

(WTVM) - At the beginning of the prep football season, this matchup was penciled in as the best game of the year -- that is, if both teams ran the table.
Not only did they run the table, they're the only two undefeated teams left in Alabama Class 7A. Auburn at Central is the Sports Overtime Game of the Week.
The third ranked Auburn High Tigers rolled through their first eight games unscathed. Quarterback Garrett Speaks leads an offense that averages more than 34 points a game, while the defense has been just as good, posting three shutouts and giving up just nine points a contest.
The top ranked Central Red Devils have post nine blowout victories this season with the closest margin of victory a whopping 24 points.
The Devils are averaging 45 points a game on offense, with a defense that’s posted four shutouts and is giving up a little over seven points a game.
Just going by the numbers tells you what kind of game this promises to be.
Kickoff is set for 8 pm ET / 7 pm CT at Garrett-Harrison Stadium in Phenix City.
Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved.