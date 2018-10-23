Trial for 2016 Lee Co. capital murder suspect to begin next week

CUSSETA, AL (WTVM) - One of four suspects charged with capital murder following a Lee County home invasion turned homicide is expected to have his trial in a few days.
In January 2016, 85-year-old Curtis Rudd was violently murdered in front of his wife during a home invasion along Lee Road 177.
22-year-old Robert Wiggins, 23-year-old Davonte Mike and 22-year-old Khaleef Marshall were arrested after an investigation.
A week from today, on Oct. 29, Mike will be in a Lee County courtroom to answer capital murder charges.
New developments in the case came Friday when 25-year-old Shakeela Dailey was also arrested and charged with capital murder.
“Home invasion burglarizes is just not something we can have in this community and we are seeing what we can do to send a message to folks, this isn’t acceptable behavior,” said Lee County District Attorney Brandon Hughes.
Curtis' wife, Kay, is still living and testified during the preliminary hearing in 2016.
Hughes says they are not seeking the death penalty, but are looking at life in prison without parole for the suspects.
He also says after this trial is finished, Wiggins and Marshall will have two separate trials.
Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved.