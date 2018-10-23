Wednesday Looking Sunny...Then Turning Rainy On Thursday!

Clouds have overtaken the Valley today and have kept us in the lower 70′s this afternoon. Overnight, a weak cool front will work its way through, pushing the clouds out of here for your Wednesday. Speaking of Wednesday, weather looks great, with mostly sunny skies and drier air, and highs in the 70′s! Unfortunately, this will be short lived... As our attention will shift towards the SW as our next weather maker moves in. Hurricane Willa is making landfall this afternoon in Mexico, and its moisture will reach the Valley on Thursday and Friday. Low pressure will develop off the Louisiana coast and rapidly advance NE into our area. Once again, Thursday and Friday will be cloudy, rainy, and cool, with highs struggling to reach 60 degrees. As far as impacts are concerned, expect widespread rainfall totals of around 1 inch. Weather conditions will improve this weekend, with partly to mostly cloudy skies, and highs in the 60′s and lows around 50. Looking cooler next week as our next cold front moves in Sunday night!