Abrams, Kemp spar over voting access in Georgia debate

This combination of May 20, 2018, file photos shows Georgia gubernatorial candidates Stacey Abrams, left, and Brian Kemp in Atlanta. The final stretch of the hotly contested Georgia governor's race is being consumed by a bitter political battle over access to the polls. Secretary of State Brian Kemp, the Republican gubernatorial candidate, says that Democrat Stacey Abrams is fighting for immigrants without legal status to cast ballots in the Nov. 6 election. Abrams' campaign says that's untrue and Kemp is trying to deflect from his own record of making it harder for legal citizens to vote. (AP Photos/John Amis, File) (AP)