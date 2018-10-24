Auburn to validate downtown parking for shoppers

AUBURN, AL(WTVM) - Visitors in downtown Auburn can now park for free when shopping at select businesses. The Downtown Merchants Association announced that certain businesses will begin validating parking from the cities electronic meters.
Shoppers wanting to have parking validated will need to park in the Gay Street lot or in the spaces along College or Magnolia and use the electronic meters. After paying for a space, request a receipt. When checking out at a participating store, give your parking receipt to the cashier.
According to the association, “The receipt must be a current receipt and participating business will keep the receipt at check out.”
Businesses that will validate parking are:
- Auburn Popcorn Company: Validate $1 for $10 purchase & $2 for $20 purchase.
- Beachfitters Sunglasses: Will validate up to $2 with purchase of a pair of sunglasses.
- Behind the Glass: Will validate up to $2 with any purchase.
- Cellairis: Will validate up to $2 with $20 purchase or more.
- Charming Oaks: Up to $2 with $15 purchase or more.
- Elisabet Boutique: Will validate up to $2 with $20 purchase or more.
- Ellie Clothing: Will validate up to $2 with $20 purchase or more.
- Fab’rik: Will validate up to $2 with $20 purchase or more.
- Freeze Yogurt: Will validate up to $2 with $20 purchase or more.
- Frutta Bowls: Validate $1 for $10 purchase & $2 for $20 purchase.
- STAMP: Will validate up to $2 with $10 purchase or more.
- University Donut Company: Validate $1 for $10 purchase & $2 for $20 purchase.
- Ware Jewelers: Will validate up to $2 with any purchase
- Wrapsody: Will validate up to $2 with a $25 purchase or more.
Parking is limited to two hours from 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. during the week. Parking is free after 6 p.m. on weekdays and on weekends.
