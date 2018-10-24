City of Columbus hosts career and resource fair for people with disabilities

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The City of Columbus is focusing on those with disabilities.
The Mayor’s Commission of Persons with Disabilities hosted a career and resource fair at the Columbus Museum.
The event allowed people with disabilities the opportunity to be face to face with employers. More than 10 employers attended the fair and there were also vendors.
Joy Norman, chair for the Mayor’s Commission for Persons with Disabilities, says they are working to change the mindset of hiring disabled people.
“One day, somebody is going to look back and say, I remember a time when it was difficult for people with disabilities to get a job. Then it becomes a norm. You come in and there's no problem. It makes a difference for not that person's life, but it changes the whole environment of the workforce because people are saying they are being accepted just the way they are,” says Norman.
The year marks the second annual event,
The organization also hosts resume workshops at area libraries.
Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved.