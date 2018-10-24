CPD searching for missing teen and her 1-year-old daughter

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Columbus police need your help searching for a missing teen and her daughter.
A’yannah Lynn, 16, and her daughter 1-year-old Ka’Lonie Lynn were last seen in the area of Elizabeth Canty Apartments near Cusseta on September 22.
A’yannah weighs 120 pounds, 5’5,” with brown eyes and black hair, and her daughter weighs about 28 pounds, 22 inches with brown eyes and black hair.
Any information concerning this missing person please contact 911 or the Columbus Police Department Special Victims Unit at 706-653-3449.
