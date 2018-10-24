Cuthbert police searching for teen wanted for motor vehicle theft

CUTHBERT, GA (WTVM) – The Cuthbert Police Department is searching for a teen wanted on several charges.
Marnelious Green, 17, is wanted on a felony count of theft by taking motor vehicle. He is also charged theft by receiving stolen property and obstruction of an officer.
Green is also believed to be involved in several other car break ins and motor vehicle thefts in the surrounding areas.
He is believed to be either in the Cuthbert, Georgetown, or Eufula, AL area.
Green weighs approximately 145 pounds and he is 5’07.”
Police said if there is anyone who is protecting this individual they will also be charged.
If you see Green, you are urged to call the Cuthbert Police Department at (229) 732-2323 or Randolph County Sheriff at (229) 732-2525.
