Decatur Street closing for construction in Columbus

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Starting Monday, October 29 a section of Decatur Street in between 34th Avenue and Fleming Avenue will be closed to all traffic due to construction.
The closure is expected to last approximately five months while contractors replace an old bridge over Lindsey Creek.
A signed detour route will be provided along Lindsey Drive, Illges Road, Ace Way Drive, Morris Road, Shep Street, Enoch Drive, and Fleming Avenue.
Columbus officials encourage all drivers in the area to proceed with caution and plan accordingly.
