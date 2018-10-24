Goodwill Southern Rivers to host ‘Hiring Heroes’ job fair event

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Goodwill Southern Rivers, the Georgia Department of Labor and Work for Warriors Georgia will host a ‘Hiring Heroes’ job fair.
This free event will be on Thursday, Nov. 8 from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the Goodwill Southern River Community Campus located at 2601 Cross Country Drive.
Active service members, veterans, reservists and military spouses are encouraged to attend and meet 50 top employers in the area.
More than 500 diverse positions will be available with a variety of employers including: Pratt and Whitney, Staffing Connections, Magnolia Manor Senior Living, Aflac, Healthcare Staffing, Mando, Aspirion Health Resources, and Muscogee County Sheriff’s Department.
“Goodwill does a lot to serve the military community every day, and we’re glad to partner with great organizations like the Department of Labor and Work for Warriors that enable us to do more for our nation’s greatest,” said Jack Warden, GoodwillSR President and CEO.
All job-seekers, service members and civilians are welcome to attend this career fair.
For more information click here.
