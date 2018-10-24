$10k lottery tickets sold in LaGrange and 19 other GA cities

(WTVM) - Even though no one in Georgia hit the jackpot, there were 20 Georgia residents that are $10,000 richer.
Twenty Mega Millions tickets worth $10,000 each were sold in Georgia after last nights drawing.
Here is a list of the locations:
Athens , Atlanta, Buford, Conyers, Fort Valley, Hinesville, Kennesaw, LaGrange, Marietta (2), Pooler, Rising Fawn, Sandy Springs, Savanah, Tallapoosa (2), Trenton, Villa Rica and Warner Robins
The winning ticket was bought in South Carolina taking the jackpot of $1.537 billion which is near the world record.
If you were not so lucky in last nights drawing maybe you can try your luck with the Powerball that is set at $620 million.
