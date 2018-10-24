Man accused of deadly shooting on 25th Ave. in Columbus pleads not guilty

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A man accused of a deadly shooting on 25th Avenue in Columbus pleaded not guilty in court on Wednesday.
Rashawn Porter is charged with murder and aggravated assault in the shooting happened October 15.
57-year-old Curtis Lockhart died from his injuries and Alexander Jackson, 57, was treated for his injuries and released from a hospital.
Investigators testified that Jackson pointed Porter out as the shooter in a six-man photo lineup.
As a witness for the defense, Porter’s wife, Amy Porter, testified that her husband is being framed as the gunman. She stated she could vouch for HIS whereabouts all day On October 15, up until the shooting happened.
Prosecutors claim Porter stated he drove by the scene after receiving a news alert and denied any involvement in the shooting.
Defense attorney Micheal Eddings said he hopes surveillance video from a nearby church will prove his client is innocent.
