New Netflix comedy to be set in ‘small town of Columbus, Georgia’

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The Chattahoochee Valley is making a break onto the small screen and really anywhere you can watch Netflix.
Netflix has announced a new family comedy that has just begun production in Los Angeles.
‘Family Reunion’ will be headlined by Emmy Award winner Loretta Devine and Tia Mowry-Hardrict, of ‘Sister, Sister' fame.
According to a press release, Mowry-Hardrict will play Cocoa McKellan, a Seattle mother who travels alongside her former football-playing husband and their four kids travel down to the McKellan Family Reunion in small town Columbus, Georgia.
Netflix officials say ‘Family Reunion’ aims to highlight the importance of discovering and connecting with your roots and getting to know the family they didn’t even realize they were missing.
“We look forward to bringing families together to enjoy the hilarious and heartwarming stories of this multi-generational family living together," said Melissa Cobb, Vice President of Kids and Family at Netflix.
The series' production team will also feature an all-black team of writers.
‘Family Reunion’ is executive produced and created by Meg DeLoatch, who worked on Netflix’s ‘Fuller House.'
“I have a dream cast and thanks to my incredibly talented group of executives at Netflix, I am having the most supportive and creatively fulfilling experience of my career,” added DeLoatch.
Devine plays the loving, but strict family matriarch M’Dear.
The McKellan family is rounded out by Anthony Alabi as husband and father, Moz, Talia Jackson as 14-year-old Jade, Isaiah Russell-Bailey as 12-year-old Shaka, Cameron ‘C.J.’ Wright as 10-year-old Mazzi and Jordyn Raya James as 8-year-old Ami.
No release date has been set for the show.
