Pamela Williams announces candidacy for Russell County Probate Judge

RUSSELL COUNTY, AL (WTVM) - A new candidate announced her entrance into the race for Russell County Probate Judge.
Republican candidate Pamela Williams will run for the seat in the upcoming general election.
An active business member in the Phenix City Community, Williams already serves as an advocate for the people in many facets of her life.
“A number of residents came to me from Russell County and they realized I had just retired and they asked me to run. II was like really? Why? They said what you do is already pretty much what the probate judge does,” says Williams.
Williams currently works as a consultant by helping business owners find what may be wrong in their businesses and helps them get back on track.
The general election is scheduled for Nov. 6.
