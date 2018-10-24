Pleasant Hump Day before a rainy end to the week

The sunny, pleasant day will be short-lived though as rainy days lie ahead. A developing area of low pressure in the Gulf from Willa’s remnant moisture will move toward the Southeast tomorrow, bringing decent rain coverage across the Valley beginning late Thursday into Friday. With increasing clouds tomorrow and wet weather in store, expect cool and damp days to wrap up the week with temperatures topping out at best in the 60s. Some clouds will linger over the weekend though rain chances will drop to just 20% for through Sunday on the backside of the Gulf low. Another cold front sweeps through by early next week, keeping temperatures below average and making for a brisk Halloween night by next Wednesday.