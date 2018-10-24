Safe Kids Columbus urging safe driving among teens

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - National Teen Driver Safety Week kicked off Sunday, and Safe Kids Columbus is urging teens and their families to discuss strategies for staying safe behind the wheel.
National Teen Driver Safety Week spotlights safe teen driving behavior.
Motor vehicle crashes remain the leading cause of death for teens in America. Such accidents re often the result of inexperienced teen drivers taking risks like driving without wearing seatbelts, speeding, and texting while driving.
Leaders are urging parents to have conversations with their kids before they drive and to seek education on how to be safe behind the wheel.
“Motor vehicle crashes are the leading cause of teen deaths and they see all other types of injuries including violence and diseases. In fact, every day, six teens are killed in a car crash,” said Pam Fair, the director of Safe Kids
Safe Kids is doing all they can to be sure they spread the work about being safe while driving.
For driving safety tips, click here.
