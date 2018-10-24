Stormy Thursday Ahead...

I hope you enjoyed this beautiful Wednesday because our weather will dramatically chance over the next 24 hours. Tonight will start mostly clear but will change to overcast overnight as low pressure develops off the Louisiana gulf coast. Thursday morning should start as overcast, and showers will gradually overspread the area from SW to NE as low pressure associated with Hurricane Willa’s remnants rapidly moves ENE towards our area. Meanwhile, high pressure to our NE and associated dome of cooler air will be in place over the northern half of the area, and a boundary will be in place that will divide the area in cooler temps in the upper 50′s north & mid to upper 60′s south. This will remain steady through Friday as low pressure moves through. Expect periods of light to moderate rain Thursday evening through at least lunchtime on Friday, with lingering showers and clouds Friday evening. Few rumbles of thunder not out the question south of highway 80, with roughly an inch of rain on average across the Chattahoochee Valley. We will dry out this weekend, with partly cloudy skies and highs in the 60′s and 70′s and lows in the 50′s. Next cold front will move through on Sunday night, bringing a couple of showers. Much cooler and drier weather expected for the beginning of the work week.