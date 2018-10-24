Tips for keeping your trick-or-treaters safe this Halloween

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Halloween is one week away and there are several things you can do ahead of time to make sure your kids stay safe.
Trick-or-treaters will hit several neighborhoods with a sweet tooth, but local law enforcement wants to make sure parents know whose door your is child is knocking at.
Law enforcement is advising parents to search for sex offenders in their neighborhoods before you go out trick-or-treating with your kids.
Everyone loves a good scare on Halloween, but not when it comes to child safety and there are easy things parents can do to help reduce the risk of any accidents.
According to safekids.org, children are, on average, more than twice as likely to be hit by a car and killed on Halloween than on any other day of the year.
Having kids use glow sticks or small flashlights can help them see where they’re walking and, more importantly, help them be seen by drivers.
You can even decorate their costumes and pumpkin candy buckets with reflective tape or stickers.
Costume masks can sometimes obstruct a child’s vision, so try using non-toxic face paint and makeup instead.
