Troup County Sheriff’s Office hosting a car show to benefit Pineland Youth Home
By Charnae Ware | October 24, 2018 at 12:26 PM EST - Updated October 24 at 12:26 PM

LAGRANGE, GA (WTVM) - Troup County Sheriff’s Office is having a fundraiser to benefit the Pineland Youth Home.

If you have a car that you think is trophy worthy you can enter the 9th annual car show for $20 to support the youth home.

The event is open to all cars, trucks, motorcycles, and swap meet vendors. A trophy will be awarded to the best car, truck, and motorcycle, along with Sheriff’s choice.

There will be a 50/50 raffle and auction prizes that may allow someone to leave with a new car!

You do not want to miss this fun event that will take place Saturday, October 27 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Pyne Road Park.

For more information you can contact Judy Pruitt at 706-594-5314.

