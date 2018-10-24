Utah university slay suspect was sex offender, records show

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Authorities say the man accused of killing a University of Utah student he had dated was a sex offender and his victim reported him to police.
Investigators had been working to build a case against Melvin Rowland after receiving the report from 21-year-old senior Lauren McCluskey, of Pullman, Washington.
Police say Rowland killed McCluskey Monday night. He later killed himself when police tracked him down.
McCluskey's mother said her daughter had dated Rowland for about a month but ended the relationship when she learned he had lied about his age, name and criminal history.
According to court records, Rowland spent nearly a decade in prison after pleading guilty to trying to lure an underage girl online and attempted sex abuse charges, according to court records.