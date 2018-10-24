Volunteers, 2,000 strong, step up search for missing WI teen

BARRON COUNTY, WI (WQOW/CNN) - It’s one of those things that makes strangers step up.
Volunteers from near and far hiked through the woods looking for clues on Tuesday, searching for anything that could have to do with the killing of James and Denise Closs and the disappearance of their 13-year-old daughter, Jayme.
Barron County Sheriff’s deputies found the Closses killed in their house last Monday, and a frantic search for Jayme has been ongoing since.
This week, the community has come together to pitch in to try to help investigators.
“Everybody can relate to having someone that age, and to seeing them missing and having the parents be shot and killed,” said Jeff Geissler, a volunteer. “It’s something that anybody can relate to, so if you’ve got a chance to help, you’re going to do what you can.”
Another man volunteering, Jim Bradley, said he was compelled to join the search when he thought of his own children.
"I’ve got daughters and all my friends have daughters or sons. I know it’s something I could do. It’s important to try and find any kind of evidence that could help bring Jayme back,” Bradley said.
Crew leaders said they’re looking for just about anything: a cell phone, a gun, or just something a 13-year-old girl would’ve had with her.
Volunteers slowly made their way through backyards, wooded areas, and near creeks.
They traveled one mile an hour, making sure they didn't miss anything.
The 2,000 volunteers were all over Barron County. Some came as far as a three-hour drive from northern Minnesota.
Others didn't let their jobs stop them from helping.
"I talked to some men whose bosses let them off work to do this,” Bradley said.
Geissler said it was “heartening to see everyone here.”
“I mean, everyone’s got the same mission,” he added.
So far there is no word on whether they found any evidence. A 100-person search last week turned up nothing new.
Authorities will hold a press conference on Wednesday at 4 p.m. CT to give an update.
