Blue Bell unveils new holiday flavors

(WTVM) - It might be beginning to get cold outside, but it’s never too cold for a bowl of ice cream!
Blue Bell wants to make sure your bowl is filled with holiday cheer by releasing two new holiday-inspired flavors.
Peppermint Ice Cream and Peppermint Bark Ice Cream are expected to hit the market today, Oct. 25, which gives us plenty of time to enjoy them ahead of the holidays.
The Peppermint Ice Cream is cool and refreshing ice cream sprinkled with peppermint candy pieces.
Peppermint Bark Ice Cream is a smooth mint ice cream loaded with chunks of dark and white chocolate and crushed peppermint candies.
In a press release, Blue Bell says this is not all the holiday flavor excitement they have to come, so we will definitely be keeping our eyes peeled.
