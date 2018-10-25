Chilly rain to wrap up the work week

Apart from a few isolated showers this morning, rain will increase in coverage by the afternoon and linger into tomorrow. In addition to the wet weather, temperatures will still run on the cool side, topping out at best in the mid 60′s through Saturday. Clouds eventually erode away for a little more sunshine over the weekend, and temperatures will rebound into the 70′s by Sunday. A stray shower or two is possible over the weekend ahead of another cold front coming through by Monday morning, bringing another dose of chilly air to kick off next week. As of right now, Halloween looks pleasant and dry before stormy weather returns by next Thursday.