Columbus Exchange Club holds annual Crime Prevention Program

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The Columbus Exchange Club held its annual Crime Prevention Program on Thursday.
The program honors outstanding law enforcement officers. The officers were given plaques along with a financial award for their service to the community.
Officers from the following law enforcement agencies were honored:
- Columbus Police Department
- Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office
- Muscogee County Marshal Office
- Jack T. Rutledge Prison
- Muscogee County Jail
The Exchange Club also presented Time Out Teddy Bears to the Columbus Police Department and Children’s Treehouse for their use when a child is involved in a traumatic situation.
Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved.