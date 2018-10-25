Columbus Exchange Club holds annual Crime Prevention Program

By Olivia Gunn | October 25, 2018 at 4:12 PM EST - Updated October 25 at 6:00 PM

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The Columbus Exchange Club held its annual Crime Prevention Program on Thursday.

The program honors outstanding law enforcement officers. The officers were given plaques along with a financial award for their service to the community.

Officers from the following law enforcement agencies were honored:

  • Columbus Police Department
  • Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office
  • Muscogee County Marshal Office
  • Jack T. Rutledge Prison
  • Muscogee County Jail

The Exchange Club also presented Time Out Teddy Bears to the Columbus Police Department and Children’s Treehouse for their use when a child is involved in a traumatic situation.

