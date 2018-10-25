Columbus unemployment rate drops below GA average

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The unemployment rate for the city of Columbus is now lower than the average for the state of Georgia as a whole.
As of September, the unemployment rate in Columbus is 4 percent, which is 0.6 percent lower than the previous month.
The unemployment rate for the state of Georgia is at 4.3 percent.
“It’s exciting to see so many of our communities across the state doing so well,” said Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler. “We continue to add jobs and see the unemployment rate fall. Even better, people are getting hired - often at record levels.”
According to thecolumbusceo.com, Columbus has seen an average monthly increase of 35 jobs.
