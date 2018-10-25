Columbus voters say ‘more important than ever' to cast ballots after bombs sent to political officials

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Voters in the Chattahoochee Valley say it’s more important than ever to cast your ballots after what some are calling acts of terrorism.
Suspicious packages and bombs were sent to a number of political officials and to CNN’s offices in New York.
“I hope it puts some fire in some people. That they angry about how ridiculous it’s becoming. How unfair it’s becoming. It should give you all the more reason to come out and vote,” says Columbus voter, Catharine Pellegrino.
Pellegrino and her mom Rachael Crenshaw say it's one of the most disheartening things they've heard.
"That's not what we're about. That's something you hear in other countries. We should supersede that and use other means to make our voices heard," says Crenshaw.
They say they got the news just before casting their votes at the Citizens Services Center in Columbus, something they’re hoping many others will do. They say these threats should show people that our country is in need of unity and going to the polls is more important now than ever. Georgia Democratic Chairman Dr. Michael Owens said the following:
“My worst thought is that this could be acts of domestic terrorism. It’s terrifying. It’s beyond any partisan election of Republican and Democrat. As a Democrat looking at who the targets are, it saddens me because it seems that these are fear tactics used to intimidate voters.”
Representatives with the Muscogee County Republican Party say this goes far beyond any party affiliation and believes those responsible should be prosecuted to the full extent of the law.
"I don’t think the Republican party or maybe even the Democrats or anybody as a group, has had anything to do with this. I think it’s just another crazy person out there that’s doing it,” says Alton Russell, who is the Chairman of the Muscogee County Republican Party.
Some are also concerned about recent incidents where angry opponents have confronted top Republicans in restaurants. As for the upcoming election, early voting continues until next Friday, Nov.r 2.
